Rob Burrow MBE has been announced as a special guest for a Masked Entertainer event in Leeds.

Inspired by the hit ITV show the Masked Singer, the fundraising event will take place at Headingley Stadium on Saturday November 18, raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND Association).

The rugby league legend, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2019, will join Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank at the charity gala. Guests will attempt to unveil the mystery singer behind the mask, with the masked singers vying for the prestigious first prize trophy.

The event’s organiser Lynn Pritchatt said: “It promises to be an enchanting evening filled with music and laughter. We are so pleased to be able to welcome our specials guests and also raise awareness of motor neurone disease.”

Rob Burrow MBE has been confirmed as a special guest at the fundraising event for the MND Association (Photo left: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Tickets cost £75 per person or £675 for a table of ten and include a drinks reception and a three course meal. They can be purchased on Eventbrite until Sunday October 15.

MND is a fatal and rapidly-progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

More than 5,000 adults in the UK are affected by MND at any one time and there is no cure. The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Denise Davies, Head of Community Fundraising at the MND Association, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Lynn Pritchatt, and our patrons and ambassadors, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.