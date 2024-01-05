Tributes have flooded in for an “absolute legend” of local football in Leeds who refereed games in the city for over 40 years.

Martin Thornton was renowned for travelling from his home in Bramley to games across the city by bike no matter the weather and was revered as a huge presence while officiating on the pitch as well being “a genuinely great guy” off of it.

He died peacefully at the age of 73 at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice with his family by his side on January 3 after suffering with prostate cancer. He leaves behind a wife, five children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tributes have been paid by his family, friends, co-workers and players and fellow referees from the local footballing network who have said that Martin was “beloved by the community”.

Martin Thornton was renowned for travelling to every game he refereed in Leeds by bike. Photo: Noel Bullock

His wife, Linda Thornton, whom he met while working as a social carer, spoke to the YEP about Martin, who she said was her “best friend”.

She said: “For me and Martin the best times were making a meal and watching films together and taking nice holidays.

"He was definitely an interesting man. He was strong and funny.”

Martin was a fitness fanatic and as well as cycling countless miles to and from the football matches he also exercised at home and completed 15 full marathons over the years.

Martin Thornton and his wife Linda, who said he was her "best friend". Photo: Family handout

Linda said: “He was so proud of how fit he was. He was still going up and down the stairs even as his health deteriorated. He was so motivated to keep going.”

She added that Martin liked to spend time on his own in the extension of the house where he played music and watched his beloved Leeds United.

“He would make that much noise shouting at the TV that the neighbours would hear him”, said Linda. “His son lived with us and we used to say we would be wanting Leeds to win just so Martin would be okay.”

Martin was also an active member of the Labour Party and attended conferences and events throughout his years.

Martin Thornton was hugely respected both on and off the pitch and has been remembered as 'a man of principle, passion and knowledge'. Photo: Steve Riding

Linda said: “He was very opinionated. I used to dread going to the meetings with him because even though he was a really good person he was not afraid to speak his mind.”

But what Martin will be remembered for most widely in the city will be his time on the football pitch, where he refereed 4010 matches and was in his 45th season of officiating at the time of his death.

Linda explained that Martin reflected on how he started out being a “tough referee who would send people off” but he “learnt how to manage the game rather than be a referee”.

Colin Woods, the community referees appointment secretary, worked with Martin closely during his 22 years in the role and instantly reflected fondly on how Martin would cycle to every game.

Martin was a diehard Leeds United fan. Photo: Family handout

He said: “Whether it was in Weetwood, Pudsey or the other side of Leeds he would always be on his bike. The last time I saw him was at a game at Old Centralians in LS16 and I urged him to let me give him a lift back but he said ‘no thanks I will enjoy the ride’. You can’t imagine the distance he covered.

"He was in his 45th season as a referee in Leeds. It’s unbelievable. An absolute stalwart. And he did it all on a pushbike!”

Colin continued: “He was an absolute legend. It was a friendship for life.

"The biggest compliment I could ever say was he always had a smile and was always a genuine and honest guy. He is a big loss to football in Leeds. A massive loss.”

That sentiment is evidenced by the many tributes shared to Martin on social media by local clubs and players who have reflected on Martin’s unique persona on the pitch.

Farnley Sports FC said that he was “beloved by the football community” while Worley FC said he was “a local legend in the Leeds football leagues and a top bloke on and off the pitch”.

Players have also reminisced about their memorable run-ins with the respected ref, with more than one person saying they were booked during every game bar none.

Colin said: “There’s been a few people who have said when Martin was called a certain word beginning with W he would say ‘no I’m not, I’ve got a wife and children’ before showing them a red card.”

Another player posted on social media saying: “My best memory of him was when he was reffing a match I was playing in and I was on five goals. There was two minutes to go, and he played about an extra 10 and when he got asked why his reply was ‘he’s on five goals and trying to get a second hat trick’.

"A quality bloke.”

Martin was also known among the local footballing world for his passion for Leeds United, having had a season ticket at Elland Road for many years. Martin’s friends and fellow fans have begun banding together to urge for a minutes’ applause in memory of Martin at the next home game.

Colin said: “His love for that club was absolutely massive. I always said if you could cut Martin open he would bleed Leeds United.”

Linda added that she has been tremendously touched by the outpouring of love for Martin and supportive messages, saying: “He said before he died that the football community will want to come to funeral and I thought there would be a few but I can’t believe how many people want to come and who have got in touch. It’s really heart warming.”

Summing up Martin, she said: “He did so much in his time. It certainly wasn’t a boring life.”