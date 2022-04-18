More than 60 prizes are on offer in the online action which has been organised to run until the Martin House Glitter Ball which will be held at Rudding Park, Harrogate, on Friday May 6.

For just £10 an auction ticket, players will be in with a chance to win top prizes including VIP tickets to see Elton John’s farewell tour, a PlayStation 5, a luxury stay in the Lake District and dinner for two at Grantley Hall in Ripon.

Boston Spa’s Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

It supports the whole family, with planned stays at the hospice, care at home and support in hospital, and provides a range of services including symptom control and emergency care, end of life care and bereavement support.

Nikki Denton, events fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “Some of these lots are real ‘money can’t buy’ experiences, which have been created just for us, like a VIP day with the director of Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, and a VIP tour of the Mr Kipling factory.

“You don’t need to attend the Glitter Ball to bid on these prizes, and there’s such a wide range of things on offer, there’s really something for everyone.”

Auction prizes also include tickets to shows like Pretty Woman and Gary Barlow’s one man show, both in London, along with comedian Romesh Ranganathan and musicians including Kaiser Chiefs and Barry Manilow, as well as events like the Great Yorkshire Show and Bramham Horse Trials.

There are also a range of bespoke experiences on offer, including having a piece of jewellery designed by Harrogate jeweller India Mahon, a family photography shoot with Angela Stubbs, and a one-off outfit created by award-winning Wetherby designer James Steward.

Sports fans can bid on prizes like a signed England Rugby Union ball, golf lessons with a PGA professional at Rudding Park, and the chance to drive a supercar for the day.

For food lovers there are meals to win at top restaurants around the region, including Tattu in Leeds, The Sitting Room in Headingley, Amici in Harrogate, and the Pheasant Hotel in Harome.

Plus there are also a number of short breaks to win, spa experiences and a variety of luxury hampers on offer.

As well as the auction lots, there is a grand prize draw to win a three-night stay at a holiday cottage at Swinton Estate near Masham, which includes fishing and falconry experiences, and fine dining, including a chef’s table experience. It costs just £10 a ticket to enter the draw.

Nikki added: “We’d like to thank everyone who has donated a prize to the auction, it means more of the money raised will go to help us support children and young people who need our expert care.”