The charity’s online auction is now live and will run until its Glitter Ball event takes place at Rudding Park, Harrogate, on Friday May 5. The ball is among the charity’s flagship events and raised £175,000 for the hospice in 2022, with £50,000 coming from the online auction alone.

Maddie Bentley, events fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “Some of these lots are real money-can’t-buy experiences which have been created just for us. If you’re a sports fan you’re in for a treat as there are two hospitality tickets for England versus Ireland at Headingley with an overnight stay, a signed Manchester City shirt, and two VIP tickets to Harrogate Town Football Club including pre-match hospitality available.”

Other lots in the auction include the Peter Kay tickets for one of his shows at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, tickets for Frozen the Musical, a Rudding Park spa stay with luxury lodge, and a MacBook. Those wishing to place bids can do so at the Glitter Ball itself or by visiting the charity’s website, where all the items up for auction can be viewed.

Fifty lots are being sold off in the Glitter Ball auction including a Rudding Park spa stay, Peter Kay tickets and tickets for an England test match at Headingley. Pictures: Submitted/PA Wire/Getty Images

There is also an online prize draw to win a three-night stay for up to eight guests at a holiday cottage at Swinton Estate near Masham. It includes a one-hour falconry experience and a culinary feast.

Martin House has been providing free family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years. Each year it supports more than 440 children and young people, and more than 150 bereaved families from across West, North and East Yorkshire at its hospice, in hospitals and at home.

