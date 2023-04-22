Martin House Children's Hospice auction prizes include Peter Kay Leeds arena tickets and Rudding Park stay
Peter Kay tickets, a solitaire diamond ring and a year's supply of Yorkshire puddings are among the prizes to be auctioned off by Martin House Children’s Hospice.
The charity’s online auction is now live and will run until its Glitter Ball event takes place at Rudding Park, Harrogate, on Friday May 5. The ball is among the charity’s flagship events and raised £175,000 for the hospice in 2022, with £50,000 coming from the online auction alone.
Maddie Bentley, events fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “Some of these lots are real money-can’t-buy experiences which have been created just for us. If you’re a sports fan you’re in for a treat as there are two hospitality tickets for England versus Ireland at Headingley with an overnight stay, a signed Manchester City shirt, and two VIP tickets to Harrogate Town Football Club including pre-match hospitality available.”
Other lots in the auction include the Peter Kay tickets for one of his shows at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, tickets for Frozen the Musical, a Rudding Park spa stay with luxury lodge, and a MacBook. Those wishing to place bids can do so at the Glitter Ball itself or by visiting the charity’s website, where all the items up for auction can be viewed.
There is also an online prize draw to win a three-night stay for up to eight guests at a holiday cottage at Swinton Estate near Masham. It includes a one-hour falconry experience and a culinary feast.
Martin House has been providing free family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years. Each year it supports more than 440 children and young people, and more than 150 bereaved families from across West, North and East Yorkshire at its hospice, in hospitals and at home.
Maddie said: “Each year, we’re overwhelmed by people’s support and generosity for our work. We’d like to thank everyone who has donated a prize to the auction, it means 100% of the money raised will go towards supporting children, young people and their families when they need us most.”