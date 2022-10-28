Over 1,000 mothers are set to take part in a march through Leeds to demand urgent intervention from the Government for the “shocking treatment of mothers and families”.

The national protest is being led by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed and will see mothers and families marching through 11 regions to call for urgent government reforms.

The ‘March of The Mummies’ protest is Halloween-themed to demonstrate the “frightening lack of consideration” mothers have been granted by the Government in areas such as childcare, maternity leave and in the workplace.

Here is everything you need to know about the March of The Mummies rally this weekend.

Where is it taking place?

The March of the Mummies is taking place in Leeds city centre, starting on Briggate (outside Debenhams) and finishing outside Leeds Town Hall.

When does it start?

Protestors will meet at 10.30am on Briggate before commencing the march at 11am.

The march is expected to finish at around 1pm.

What is the March of the Mummies?

March Of The Mummies is a national protest organised by Pregnant Then Screwed on Saturday October 29 across 11 cities around the UK.

Pregnant Then Screwed is demanding reform on three key issues:

- Increased funding for the childcare sector to enable affordable, high quality childcare for all children

- Ring-fenced maternity and paternity leave

- All jobs to be flexible by default

