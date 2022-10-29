News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

March of the Mummies Leeds: 9 pictures from Halloween themed city centre protest

More than 1,000 mums marched through Leeds this morning as part of a protest against the “shocking” treatment of mums and families by the Government.

By Nick Frame
3 minutes ago

The Halloween-themed march saw mums, dads and children came out in force for the peaceful march.

Starting at the Briggate at 10.30am, it finished outside Leeds Town Hall.

1. March of the Mummies Protest

The Halloween-themed event, dubbed March of The Mummies, aimed to demonstrate the “frightening lack of consideration” mothers have been granted by the Government in areas such as childcare, maternity leave and in the workplace.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

2. March of the Mummies Protest

One of the protesters told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We are supporting the cause for decent child care, affordable childcare, decent parental leave."

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. March of the Mummies Protest

Protestor Heather Winterburns, added: "It's ridiculous that people have to plan to have babies around when they will be able to afford not to work."

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

4. March of the Mummies Protest

Crowds ignored the weather to come out in force to march through Leeds city centre.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
GovernmentLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3