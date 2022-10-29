The Halloween-themed march saw mums, dads and children came out in force for the peaceful march.
Starting at the Briggate at 10.30am, it finished outside Leeds Town Hall.
1. March of the Mummies Protest
The Halloween-themed event, dubbed March of The Mummies, aimed to demonstrate the “frightening lack of consideration” mothers have been granted by the Government in areas such as childcare, maternity leave and in the workplace.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. March of the Mummies Protest
One of the protesters told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We are supporting the cause for decent child care, affordable childcare, decent parental leave."
Photo: Steve Riding
3. March of the Mummies Protest
Protestor Heather Winterburns, added: "It's ridiculous that people have to plan to have babies around when they will be able to afford not to work."
Photo: Steve Riding
4. March of the Mummies Protest
Crowds ignored the weather to come out in force to march through Leeds city centre.
Photo: Steve Riding