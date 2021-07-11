Ryan Hearn is originally from Leeds but his Army career and postings have taken him to Gloucester. But because of the end of life care his mum received, he says he knew he had to do something for the Sue Ryder Hospice based at Headingley.

He says he has done "arduous" tasks before with the army but nothing quite like this.

He will set out on a 103.8 mile trail run across the Cotswold Way, starting in Bath and finishing in Chipping Campden and hopes to raise £5000 for Wheatfields in memory of his mum, Rosemary Hearn who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Ryan Hearn with his mum Rosemary.

Mr Hearn said: “I have done arduous events during my time in the armed forces but never anything running for 24 hours, I think if I had done something previously I probably wouldn’t be doing it again.

"My mum was diagnosed with cancer almost three years ago, I started training for this event when she was still with us but sadly she passed away this April in Wheatfields. My original plan was to get £5,000 for Cancer Research and that was it but once my mum deteriorated and began end of life care it was obvious I had to do something for Sue Ryder Hospice at Wheatfields.

“My mum was happy to be there and the staff were amazing with her right until the end. I’m more determined than ever to hit £5,000 for Sue Ryder Hospice at Wheatfields and also

to complete this run.”

Ryan Hearn training for his 103 mile run for Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.