The city of Manchester is marking the anniversary free of coronavirus restrictions for the first time in three years.

The commemorations on Sunday include church bells tolling at 10.31pm - the time a bomb was detonated at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

The Glade of Light memorial. Picture: PA

Remembrance services will also take place at the Glade of Light Memorial by the cathedral in the city centre, which was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 racers in Sunday's Great Manchester Run were applauding the 22 victims ahead of the starting pistol.

Among those killed were Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, from Adel, Leeds; Courtney Boyle, a 19-year-old Leeds Beckett University student, and Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham led tributes to the victims on Twitter, sharing pictures of the Glade of Light memorial.

More than 20,000 racers take part in the Great Manchester Run through Manchester city centre, to mark the five-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing. Picture: PA

He wrote: "Their names forever at the heart of our city.

"Their families and those affected always in our thoughts.

"Our thanks for the goodness and strength of the people of Greater Manchester - eternal."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also tweeted: "We remember.

“Today our thoughts are with all those who tragically lost their lives, those injured, their loved ones and all those affected by the Manchester Arena terror attack. #WeStandTogether.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the courage shown by people in Manchester in the days following the attack had "touched the world".

He said: "Like the country my thoughts are with the victims, families and friends of all those affected by the cowardly attack on Manchester Arena five years ago today.

"This was an act of terrorism against the freedoms we all hold dear, but as the people of Manchester demonstrated so courageously in the days that followed, hatred will never win.

"The bravery and defiance shown by Mancunians touched the world and just as we remember all those taken from us, we must remember and celebrate that triumph of love and community."

Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote: "Today we remember the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, which left thousands injured and 22 innocent lives lost.

"My thoughts are with their loved ones and the people of Manchester. Your strength showed that hatred will never prevail."

Half a decade ago, thousands of children and parents had enjoyed an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.

Manchester-born Salman Abedi, 22, surrounded by the throng of youngsters leaving the gig, exploded his shrapnel-packed rucksack bomb, sending thousands of nuts and bolts shredding everything in their path.