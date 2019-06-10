Manchester Arena bomb survivor hunts for Leeds heroes

Schoolgirl Freya Lewis, who survived the Manchester Arena blast despite being only three metres away from the bomber, is calling on Leeds people to nominate their unsung heroes.

Freya, now 16, has given her backing to Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019, a scheme that celebrates truly remarkable people who are an example to the nation.

Freya - who won the Overall Winner and Young Hero awards in last year’s competition - suffered horrendous injuries when the blast ripped through the arena on March 22, 2017, killing her friend and classmate Nell Jones. But within a year she was running in the

Great Manchester Children’s Run - raising around £60,000 for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in the process.

She said: “Bravery and courage should be recognised because it’s inspiring and encouraging to others. We need more people honoured in the way I was because there are a lot of people out there who go beyond what is expected of them often for the sake of others.”

The awards scheme was set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year.

The categories include Service to their Country, Against all Odds, Hero Pet, Young Hero, Charity Champion and Active Agers.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2 and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 15. Nominations can be made at bit.ly/2I54GSp.