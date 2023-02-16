Carl Chandler, 28, visited the Costco store in Hunslet with his husband and another male friend on February 3 after visiting Leeds from near Worksop to celebrate his birthday. He said that a member of staff “charged across to us” and told him that he couldn’t enter because he was carrying a bag.

He claims that when he pointed out that were women carrying handbags in store the staff member replied: “That’s different. They are women. You might steal something.”

Mr Chandler waited outside for his friends to do the shopping, which he said left him “embarrassed and humiliated”. He has since complained to Costco and to the police, saying that he was discriminated against for being a male.

Carl Chandler said the incident at Costco left him "embarrassed and humiliated".

Mr Chandler said that he received a response from Costco who apologised but said they “absolutely refute that practices were not followed”.

Mr Chandler said that he, his husband and a friend entered the warehouse store at around 8.10pm. He said: “A female member of staff charged across to us and said ‘you cannot have that bag. You need to leave the store right away’.

“We told her the bag contained insulin and heart medication and was told ‘that doesn’t change anything. Take the bag to the door and leave it there, or leave the store’.

“We challenged her again, saying that there were other members of the public within the store with handbags and was told ‘that’s different, they are women. You might steal something. I’m not saying you will, but you might’.”

Carl Chandler said he told the Costco staff member that the bag contained insulin and heart medication but was told "that doesn't change anything". Photo: Carl Chandler

He said: “This is an example of direct discrimination as I was told I was not allowed to have a bag with me because I was not female, was a young man, and was immediately profiled as being a thief.

"I had to wait outside for my husband and friend to finish shopping. Being left feeling embarrassed and humiliated because I have been singled out.”

Mr Chandler said that he contacted Costco and received a response which read: “Please accept my apology and rest assured that a 'diplomacy' retraining program will be rolled out with my team relating to members carrying large bags, as I feel this whole issue was preventable.”

The letter also said the issue will be discussed with duty managers and added: “I'm disappointed that you feel upset and humiliated during your recent visit to Costco Leeds. However, I absolutely refute that practices were not followed.

“It is part of our membership agreement and terms of conditions that we reserve the right to inspect any container, backpack, briefcase. etc, upon entering or leaving the warehouse. With this in mind my Loss Prevention Officer was performing her job.”

The letter added that the company “values” members’ feedback and said they “hope this matter is resolved”.

Mr Chandler said he was “not satisfied” with the response as he was not asked to have the bag inspected but told to leave the store.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We have recorded a non-crime hate incident in accordance with national guidance.”