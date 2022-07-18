Major power cut in north Leeds with more than 100 homes affected during heatwave

Northern Powergrid described the outage as "major" on Monday afternoon.

More than 100 homes are reporting power cuts near Wetherby.

On the powergrid map, the service states: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major power cut in North Leeds with more than 100 homes affected during heat wave

"We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

Power is expected to be restored by 4.15pm in the area.

___

Here are the Government's tips on how to keep cool in the heat - followed by advice to keep your pets safe.

Look after yourself, older people and the young

The heat can affect anyone, but some people run a greater risk of serious harm. Remember to think of those who may be more at risk from the effects of heat – these include the following:

- older people, especially those over 75

- babies and young children

- people with a serious chronic condition, particularly dementia, heart, breathing or mobility problems

- people with serious mental health problems

- people on certain medications, including those that affect sweating and temperature control (for example, diuretics, antihistamines, beta-blockers and antipsychotics

- people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example, from gastroenteritis)

- people who misuse alcohol or drugs

- people who are physically active (for example, soldiers, athletes, hikers and manual workers)

- homeless people

Stay out of the heat, cool yourself down, keep your environment cool or find somewhere else that is cool.

Look out for neighbours, family or friends who may be isolated and unable to care for themselves; make sure they are able to keep cool during a heatwave.

Get medical advice if you are suffering from a chronic medical condition or taking multiple medications.

Make sure medicines are stored below 25°C or in the fridge (read the storage instructions on the packaging).

Carry on taking all prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. But be aware that some prescription medicines can reduce your tolerance of heat.

Be alert and if someone is unwell or needs further help, seek medical advice.

Plan ahead to avoid the heat

Avoid being out in the sun during the hottest part of the day (around midday) and plan your day to avoid heavy activity during extreme heat.

Bring everything you will need with you, such as a bottle of water, sun cream and a hat.

If you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat and light clothing.