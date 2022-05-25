'Magnet for anti-social behaviour' building is set to be demolished

The old Robinson and Birdsell building, in the Hunslet Carr area of Leeds, has been subject to “ongoing” vandalism and arson attacks for several years.

Now, the Garnet Road building’s current owners have decided to demolish it, amid claims they’ve concluded securing the site from trespassers is “impossible”.

The job is expected to take three months, but its start has been delayed by safety issues at the venue.

The news was revealed by local Labour councillor Paul Wray in an online post.

Councillor Wray, who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward, said: “Local residents will be aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour, criminality and fires at the old Robinson & Birdsell Ltd building.

“The current owner, Corbally Group, have applied for a demolition order as they have agreed with the council that securing the site is proving impossible.”

Coun Wray said that the owners are in the process of having utilities disconnected to allow demolition to take place.

But he said staff had been unable to fully access the site due to hazardous waste and an oil spillage, which has been blamed on trespassers.

He added: “An environmental clean up is being arranged which should then allow the contractor to return to complete the utility disconnections, which will in turn mean we can demolish the site.

“The council is supporting the owner to progress this work as quickly as possible and have the building demolished to remove the issues it is causing.”

The Corbally Group, which is headquartered in Warwickshire, confirmed they are seeking to demolish the building.