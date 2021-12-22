LV= supports charity toy appeal to make Christmas special for Leeds families

Family Action transforms lives by providing practical, emotional and financial support to those who are experiencing poverty, disadvantage and social isolation across the country.

Their Christmas Toy Appeal aims to give 12,000 toys to those who would otherwise miss out.

LV= General Insurance has donated 1,450 toys to this year’s Family Action’s Toy Appeal

The donation of 1,450 toys has come from LV= GI employees, as well as the insurer’s claims suppliers and broker partners.

The presents will be delivered to 13 Family Action centres across the UK, including the Family Action Child and Family Service in Hollyshaw Lane, Leeds.

Other centres to benefit include those in Manchester, Rochdale, Bradford, Hackney, Wandsworth, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Bristol and Birmingham.

Mum Katie and her family were supported by the Toy Appeal last year.

She said: “I’ve always had fond memories of Christmas even though we didn’t have much money when I was growing up.

“People put it all over Facebook – ‘Look what I’ve got my kids’ – and it makes you feel awful. It should be about spending time with the family, but I do get really stressed because, even though my kids don’t care what they get, I want to get them good presents. The Toy Appeal relieves that little bit of stress.

“I find the presents are usually educational or creative and last year my daughter got one of those aqua bead sets, which she loves. The Toy Appeal means a lot to the families that haven’t got a lot and especially the poor kids that haven’t got anything. Something so little can mean the world to them; It definitely means that to me.”

To reduce the environmental impact associated with contributing to the Toy Appeal, LV= GI has also made a donation to the Woodland Trust. This will allow the Trust to plant 20 trees which will absorb the carbon associated with the wrapping, packaging and distribution of the presents.

Heather Smith, Managing Director at LV= General Insurance, added: “Supporting charity and community has always been close to our hearts, and that’s why we’re proud to support the Family Action Christmas Toy Appeal again this year.

"Our people have come together and been so generous, both in buying presents and donating their time to make sure the gifts get delivered in time for Christmas. It’s such a wonderful cause and we’re so pleased to play our part.”

LV= GI and Family Action began a new three-year partnership at the start of 2021. The national charity, which has been building stronger families since 1869, works with over 60,000 families in over 200 community-based services every year.

As part of its work, Family Action provides a free national helpline – FamilyLine – which offers confidential support to adult family members.

Through the partnership, LV= GI aims to help Family Action reach thousands of vulnerable families by increasing the capacity of FamilyLine and raise awareness of the support available for families who need some extra help now and in the future.

FamilyLine is available by phone (0808 802 6666), text (07537 404 282) or web chat at family-action.org.uk