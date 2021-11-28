Luxury Leeds bedmaker Harrison Spinks creates 40 new jobs

Luxury bedmaker Harrison Spinks has announced the creation of 40 new group jobs.

The fifth‐generation bed maker, based just off the M1 in south Leeds, is looking to fill a number of roles throughout the company, including many positions within its innovative manufacturing facilities.

Passionate about innovation, sustainability and heritage, the group is looking to hire and train craftsmen and women in traditional bed making techniques including hand sewing, side stitching, and tufting, as well as more general warehouse and manufacturing roles.

Nick Booth, managing director at Harrison Spinks Beds, said: “We’re extremely proud to be able to offer 40 new roles within the Yorkshire region.

“We’re passionate about changing the way the world sleeps, and to do this, we’re looking to recruit experienced professionals from a variety of backgrounds, and to train those who demonstrate passion and potential with a skill for life.

“With an increase in demand for our luxury mattresses and beds, we’re looking to fill the roles immediately, and encourage those with good communication skills, a friendly personality, strong work ethic and a willingness to learn, to get in touch today to join the world’s most sustainable bed manufacturer."

Harrison Spinks says it offers great rates of pay, various shift options and enhanced holiday and benefits packages.

* For a full list of vacancies visit: harrisonspinks.co.uk***********************