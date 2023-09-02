Lucky West Yorkshire man wins £10k a month for a whole year in National Lottery
The mystery man, who has been given the pseudonym Mr S, played a lucky dip in the National Lottery's Set for Life Draw on August 7.
Winners are given the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like Mr S, release some details like their location.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery, said: "What amazing news for Mr S. He can now look forward to receiving £10k a month for a year."
Set for Life is a draw-based game, in which players pick five numbers between one and 47, as well as one 'Life Ball' from one to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes.
The top prize is £10,000 a month for 30 years, with others including £10,000 a month for a year or £5 for matching two main numbers. It costs £1.50 to enter and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.
Around £30m is generated for good causes each week through National Lottery entries, with more than £47 billion raised to date.