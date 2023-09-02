Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Lucky West Yorkshire man wins £10k a month for a whole year in National Lottery

A lucky West Yorkshire man has won £10,000 a month for a year after matching five numbers in a lottery draw.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The mystery man, who has been given the pseudonym Mr S, played a lucky dip in the National Lottery's Set for Life Draw on August 7.

Winners are given the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like Mr S, release some details like their location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery, said: "What amazing news for Mr S. He can now look forward to receiving £10k a month for a year."

Most Popular
The lucky lottery winner is from somewhere in West Yorkshire. Photo: James Hardisty.The lucky lottery winner is from somewhere in West Yorkshire. Photo: James Hardisty.
The lucky lottery winner is from somewhere in West Yorkshire. Photo: James Hardisty.

Set for Life is a draw-based game, in which players pick five numbers between one and 47, as well as one 'Life Ball' from one to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes.

The top prize is £10,000 a month for 30 years, with others including £10,000 a month for a year or £5 for matching two main numbers. It costs £1.50 to enter and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

Around £30m is generated for good causes each week through National Lottery entries, with more than £47 billion raised to date.

Related topics:National LotteryWest Yorkshire