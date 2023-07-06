Ryan Hyde, 29, scooped the jackpot last Friday (June 30), playing on the National Bingo Game at Mecca Bingo. He had been playing with a traditional paper ticket and dabber pen when he realised he had a “full house” within 16 numbers being called, triggering the huge £50,000 jackpot prize!

Ryan is a regular customer at the club on Westgate Leisure Park, attending weekly games with his mum, Theresa, so they can spend quality time together. Having scooped the jackpot, he plans to put his winnings towards a dream wedding next year.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when my numbers came up, I looked at my mum and she told me to put my hand up. I was basically paralysed!

"The whole thing is a bit of a blur. I felt like I couldn’t even really see after I won. It was so surreal!

“All I can say is that you never truly know when your luck is in.

"This night has changed my life in so many ways. I’ll be able to put the winnings towards my wedding next year which really is a dream come true.”

Mel Kassim, general manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield said: “We’re always thrilled for our winners but the £50k National Bingo Game jackpot really is a life-changing moment.