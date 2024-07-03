Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lucky west Leeds street is celebrating following a Postcode Lottery win.

Players living in Warrel's Place, near Bramley Shopping Centre, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS13 3NS postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Wednesday, July 3).

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.