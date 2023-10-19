Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was enjoying a game with her mum at Mecca Bingo in New York Street, when she finished her ticket within the first 16 numbers being called.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the woman “went pale with shock as she realised just how much she’d won”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demi Rawden, the general manager, said: “The atmosphere on the night was electric. We’re always thrilled for our winners, but the £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration.

A Mecca Bingo player at the company's branch in New York Street, Leeds, has scooped a £50,000 jackpot prize.

“The customer is a regular at the club and loves to spend time here with her mum – we couldn’t be happier for them.”