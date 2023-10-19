Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A lucky Leeds bingo player went “pale with shock” after scooping a £50,000 jackpot.
James Connolly
Published 19th Oct 2023
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was enjoying a game with her mum at Mecca Bingo in New York Street, when she finished her ticket within the first 16 numbers being called.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the woman “went pale with shock as she realised just how much she’d won”.

Demi Rawden, the general manager, said: “The atmosphere on the night was electric. We’re always thrilled for our winners, but the £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration.

“The customer is a regular at the club and loves to spend time here with her mum – we couldn’t be happier for them.”

It is believed the woman will be sharing her prize with her mum, who first introduced her to the game many years ago. After the big win, the whole family went out for a meal to celebrate.

