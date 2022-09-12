Users can win a mere £1,000 but some lucky can win over £100,000, with the possibility of doubling any winnings with two lucky tickets.

Just this month players within the LS17 6 postcode area were invited to Roundhay park as they all won a share of £3.2 million.

One lucky couple, whose street was picked as the winning postcode, won more than £700,000 between them – and were lost for words when they were presented with their cheques onstage in front of their fellow winners.

Other areas just outside Leeds have also seen recent success with big wins in Birstall and Castleford respectively.

Prize winning postcodes from August’s draws were announced daily from August 6 to September 9.

Here are some of the lucky Leeds postcodes that one over £1,000 last month.

