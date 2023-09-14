Lower Wortley: Watch as hero firefighters and volunteers rescue 12-week-old kittens from Leeds bridge
A member of the public alerted Henry's Haven Cat Rescue to the pair, who were stuck on the bridge above the A6110 ring road in Lower Wortley, Leeds last night.
Hunslet firefighters worked with volunteers from Henry's Haven to carefully trap one kitten and then the other, before bringing them down from the bridge via a pulley system.
Writing on Facebook Henry's Haven, an independent rescue group serving West Yorkshire, said: “The fire brigade has been absolutely amazing... Not all heroes wear capes.”
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Debbie Newsome, who founded Henry's Haven nearly five years ago, described the rescue as “particularly unusual” with all rescuers at a loss as to how the two young feline’s had made their way on top of the bridge.
She said: “A member of the public messaged us and we sent some volunteers down who then called the fire bridge. They went up with ladders but they sort of scared them off so they secured some traps to the bridge and that’s how they actually got them. They got one around 10pm and one around 2am.
“Everybody has asked us ‘how have they got there’ and we don’t have any clue. I know that bridge and I just can’t understand how they’ve got where they’ve got atoll.”
Debbie has hailed the actions of the firefighters as they continually returned to the scene in order to rescue one kitten at a time. The terrified pair, believed to be 12-week-old siblings, are now safely recovering from their ordeal.