It is being billed as the largest dance music event ever to to be staged in Harrogate.

Love to Be... Festival is being held on The Stray in the spa town on Saturday, September 14. boasting a line-up of house talent across three stages.

Roger Sanchez will headline the main stage along with performances from house royalty Barbara Tucker, world-class DJ Darius Syrossian and live house band Adelphi Music Factory, while Cafe Mambo hosts an Ibiza stage with legendary group K-Klass and an acid house set from Happy Mondays’ Bez alongside support from a range of local and international talent.

Love to be... began its epic journey to the forefront of the UK Club scene in 1994 back at the Music Factory in Sheffield. They were instrumental in establishing the popularity of house music in the UK and their events were among the first to book now legendary artists from US pioneers Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles and Roger Sanchez to UK artists Dave Seaman and Pete Tong.

Love to be… will be teaming up with local charity The Ostrich Foundation on the day. The Ostrich Foundation exists to work with and support other charities and NHS agencies helping reduce the number of young people who take their own lives, by shattering the stigma around suicide. Their aim is to work with other charities to help equip young people and their communities with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

Matthew Jackson from The Ostrich Foundation said it was ‘thrilled’ to chosen as the charity of choice. “Together, we aim to create a positive impact, raise awareness in crowds that haven’t yet heard of us, and raise further funds to help us continue to make a difference, as we strive to create a supportive and uplifting community.”

Representatives from the charity will be on-site and available to talk to people throughout the day, and a minimum of £1,000 will be donated to the charity by the festival.