Love Island’s 2023 summer series is around the corner and ITV have confirmed who will be entering the villa. This year’s long list of islanders headed to Majorca includes Yorkshire’s own Molly Marsh.

Just months after Kai and Sanam took the crown as winners of the 2023 winter series - ITV are back to spice up your evenings. The couple won the winter series by a landslide victory, with Ron and Lana coming in second place and Tom and Sammie coming in third after a whirlwind season.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the show would be returning for a summer series, saying: “Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

“From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

So, who is Molly Marsh? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Love Island contestant Molly Marsh?

Doncaster's Molly Marsh, 24, will be one of the contestants on the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Molly is a musical theatre and social media influencer from Doncaster in South Yorkshire. She is the daughter of former Coronation Street star Janet Marsh.

The actress describes herself as a “spontaneous” person who is hoping to “bring a bit of light and positivity to people’s day” while on the show.

When asked why she’s taking part in this year’s Love Island, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Molly Marsh age

Molly is 21 years old.

Ella Thomas Instagram

Molly is a social media influencer who posts regularly on her Instagram. She has over 42.2k followers which is a number that will no doubt skyrocket as she enters the villa. Her Instagram handle is: @ mollygracemarsh

Love Island 2023 summer series start date

The show is scheduled to kick off its tenth series on Monday, June 5, at 9pm.

How to watch Love Island