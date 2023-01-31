Indiyah Polack has accused Ellie Spence of telling Will Young about her secret kiss with Tom Clare in the hopes that their fellow Love Island contestants will find out.

Indiyah, 24, and Sam Thompson, 30, both from London, were joined by Milena Sanchez as well as former islanders Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani on Tuesday morning’s episode of Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

The hosts were torn over Ellie’s intentions for telling Will that she had kissed Tom on the terrace despite having told the semi-professional footballer that they would be keeping their smooch to themselves. This comes just days after Tom called it quits on being with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, while also giving Olivia Hawkins the impression that he’s open to pursuing her.

Last night’s episode of Love Island ended on a cliffhanger with Zara threatening to gossip about Ellie and Tom’s secret kiss to her former rival Olivia, after finding out about it from Tanya Manhenga.

Tanya explained that Will arranged a four-way chat to share what Ellie had told him because he felt that he needed advice.

Speaking to Zara, Tanya said: “Ellie confided in Will. He said, ‘Ellie kissed Tom on the f**king terrace.’ And no one knows.”

“When I say he’s a busy boy, yeah…,” Zara responded.

Tanya continued: “What a little player. It gets worse. After that kiss, Tom came down and said to Shaq, ‘Oh yeah...’ He was like, ‘Come on, bro. What happened?”

“And he was like, ‘Oh nothing. She is flirty though.’ He didn’t even tell the boys. That’s why I’m thinking Tom is sneaky. He’s not just a nice guy anymore.

“He’s dangling Ellie. Ellie’s into Tom.”

Zara went on to threaten that she would tell Olivia about the kiss, while Tanya begged her not to spread the gossip.

Indiyah told her fellow podcast host that there are “no secrets” in the villa, as she accused Ellie of purposely telling Will about the kiss.

Indiyah said: “Ellie told Will, that means she wants people to find out. It was even Ellie that said to Tom ‘let’s not say anything’ and he was like ‘cool, I won’t say anything’.

“Tom didn’t say anything to the boys because they made that promise on the terrace. It was Ellie who went to Will off her own back after telling Tom to keep his mouth closed.

“Ellie is not silly, she wanted people to find out.”

Sam admitted that he thinks Will will “panic” after the gossip comes out in the villa, while Tom will remain laid back.

Indiyah agreed and said Tom could apologise to Olivia for the lack of communication and in “some people’s eyes leading her on.”

Questions then began to be asked about whether Tom and Olivia would now get back together.

Fans of the ITV dating show have argued the gossip will be “brushed off” as jealousy if the islanders find out about the kiss from Zara, rather than Ellie or Tom.

Posting on Twitter, one wrote: “If that tea comes from Zara they will brush it off as jealousy.Ellie needs to tell her while Zara smirks in the background 😬 #loveisland”

“Ellie will get the blame for the kiss, all the boys will rally round Tom. Zara will be accused of being malicious and Olivia will still think she and Tom have something. #loveisland,” another said.