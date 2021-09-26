Lottery jackpot rolls over to Wednesday with estimated £5.3m top prize

The National Lottery

Wednesday’s jackpot will now be an estimated £5.3 million, the National Lottery said.

The winning Lotto numbers were 31, 13, 56, 36, 15, 32 and the bonus number was 53.

Set of balls number 10 were used and the draw machine was Arthur.

The next biggest prize of £1 million, for five numbers and the bonus ball, was claimed by one winner.

No-one matched all five numbers or four numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, of which the prizes were £350,000 and £13,000 respectively.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 35, 27, 2, 7, 9 and the Thunderball number was 7.