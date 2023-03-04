Jamie Thorp made the Leedsplace post ‘looking for a mate’ to watch music and socialise with.

Jamie – who said he was single – was hoping to find people to hang out with and watch live music or go on walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told how many of his friends were in busy relationships which left him feeling ‘a tad alone’.

Lonely Leeds man bravely reaches out for friends on Facebook as hundreds offer support and love

“Sorry if this seems weird, just feel being single and on my own at weekends other than seeing family can sometimes feel a tad lonely”, he confessed.

"I just work work work! It would be great to share hobbies and interests with somebody or someone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's hard to explain as I'm around people all day along, I just feel weird!”

However, Jamie was quickly inundated with offers of friendship by the caring Leeds community.

His post was shared hundreds of times and more than 200 people commented with their ideas and suggestions.

Jamie has now found someone to go for a drink with and to watch live music on Saturday night – just 24 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “It's so important with men's mental health and male macho stigma for people to speak up regarding this situation.

"I have a good life and nothing to feel lonely about but its a weird state of feelings, but one that I felt getting it off my chest is best.”