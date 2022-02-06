Local rapper discusses his birth in the music industry as he joins 'One year to go' Leeds 2023 film

David Ntantu is a rapper whose stock is very much on the rise.

Ntantu's first introduction to the industry was in 2017 when he was invited as a VIP guest to represented UK Homegrown artists on the red carpet at the MOBO Awards held at Leeds' First Direct Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ntantu's first introduction to the industry was in 2017 when he was invited as a VIP guest to represented UK Homegrown artists on the red carpet at the MOBO Awards.

Some months later he announced his arrival onto the music scene with his self produced summer ‘18 smash “Love and Leave You”.

He has now joined Leeds 2023 and spoke to the YEP about his journey into the industry.

"It was an escape really. Growing up I had a friend who was already rapping and it was just a part of the culture. It allows you to tell a story, tell your journey, it's a form of expression." he said.

"I was maybe 11 and at the back of the school bus we would be rapping each others song lyrics, just going back and forth then we developed that into actual performing."

More recently he joined World Champion parkour athlete David Nelmes as a singer/rapper in his short film celebrating one year to go.

For Ntantu music is not only a passion but a form of connection and the chance to tell a story.

"Everyone's got a story to tell and it doesn't have to be that you have gone through the same experience, it could just be something you are really interested in or something that moved you." he explained.

"It's a way of connecting and for me it's the best way for me to express myself in terms of emotionally and just connecting with people. That's the main thing for me."

A proud local Ntantu joined the Leeds 2023 project during its inception having been asked to lend his voice narrating a short movie, this led to his involvement in more projects.

More recently he joined World Champion parkour athlete David Nelmes as a singer/rapper in his short film celebrating one year to go.

The film challenges the usual definition of culture in Leeds with a mix of locations and organisations featured ranging from Kirkgate Market to Bramley Baths, the Northern School of Contemporary Dance to the Howard Assembly Room.

"The 2023 project is huge and massively exciting. From when I first got involved to see how far we have all come from the early inception of this whole project to now and approaching that final step, final hurdle before getting the greenlight." Ntantu explained.

"To see it develop this campaign of culture and showcasing culture in Leeds, it is something I have been really looking forward too for a long time."

Aside from his work with Leeds 2023, Ntantu has a lot of plans in the works and is looking forward to a future full of growth as an artist.

"Short term I am in the middle of a music album campaign which is my first project body of work, in terms of an album campaign and that will be fully released in April 2022." he said.

"Going forward beyond that it is all about just keeping going and continuing to grow not only as an artist but as a person."