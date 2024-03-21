Local housebuilder donates £3,000 to York Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As one in five of the UK population lives below the poverty line1, York Foodbank’s aim is to address the challenges faced by individuals in the local community at a time of crisis. This involves providing practical assistance as well as offering access to expert advice, and ultimately leading to improved circumstances for people in need, and optimism for a brighter future.

In 2012, the churches of York launched York Foodbank as an initiative to address the rising numbers of people living through poverty, hardship, and distress among the community's residents. York Foodbank now runs out of six distribution centres across different parts of the city, including Acomb, Fishergate, Huntington Road, Kingsway North, Tang Hall, and Gillygate.

Most of the food comes from generous donations from the local community, including schools, businesses, churches, and individuals. Volunteers from various backgrounds assist in sorting, packing, and distributing food parcels to those in need, emphasising the community's support for its members.

The £3,000 donation was made in line with Barratt Developments’ dedication to helping local communities where they operate through their Community Fund initiative.

Adam Raffell, Manager at York Foodbank, expressed his gratitude for this donation. He said: “We really appreciate the generous gift from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East and we will be utilising their donation to help sponsor a gift card initiative for people accessing York Foodbank, which is called Taste and See.

“The scheme allows people to spend the gift cards at participating local Co-Op stores on an array of fresh, refrigerated and frozen food items. The advantage to this is that the full value of the gift cards is spent by the foodbank users directly in stores, enabling them to feel empowered during a difficult time and supporting in taking away the stigma of using a foodbank. ”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt & David Wilson Home Yorkshire East added:

"Last year, York Foodbank managed to extend a lifeline, distributing three-day emergency food supplies to 9,521 individuals in crisis last year, making a huge difference to many lives all around York.

“We feel incredibly honoured to stand alongside York Foodbank, who are tirelessly devoted to offering support to those grappling with the harsh realities of our current cost of living crisis.

“As a housebuilder, we believe everyone deserves a warm and comfortable home to live in just as everyone deserves to have food on the table, no matter what their circumstances. By making this donation, we hope to contribute to York Foodbanks mission and make a meaningful impact to individuals dealing with hardships.”

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has their Head Office within the York Foodbank service area as well as Mortimer Park in Driffield, which has a second phase coming soon.