Local Freemasons support local foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a heartening display of community support, the Freemasons from Trafalgar Lodge 971 in Batley have arranged a generous grant of £2000 for the Newlands Foodbank in Morley. This significant contribution aims to bolster the foodbank’s efforts in providing essential supplies to those in need.

The grant, facilitated through the Freemasons’ charitable network, underscores the organisation’s commitment to supporting local communities. Representatives from Trafalgar Lodge 971 expressed their dedication to aiding initiatives that address food insecurity and uplift vulnerable populations.

Newlands Foodbank, which has been a crucial resource for many families in Morley, will utilise the funds to stock up on essential food items and expand their outreach programmes. The foodbank’s coordinator, Jo Gray, expressed profound gratitude for the donation, highlighting its impact on their ability to serve the community effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This grant from the Freemasons is a lifeline for us,” said Gray. “It will enable us to continue our mission of ensuring no one in our community goes hungry. We are incredibly thankful for their support.”

Newlands Foodbank Group Volunteers

William Antill, Worshipful Master of Trafalgar Lodge 971 explained, when there is help needed, we try and see what we can do and having family in Morley and having lived their myself, I know these guys that volunteer their time are invaluable to the local community. It was a real privilege to see the fantastic work they do.

The Freemasons’ contribution comes at a critical time, as many foodbanks across the region face increased demand due to economic challenges. The £2000 grant will help Newlands Foodbank meet the growing needs of the community, ensuring that more families receive the assistance they require.

This act of generosity by the Freemasons of Trafalgar Lodge 971 exemplifies the positive impact that local organisations can have when they come together to support those in need. It serves as a reminder of the power of community and the importance of extending a helping hand to those who are struggling.

For more information on how to support Newlands Foodbank or to learn about the charitable activities of Trafalgar Lodge 971, please visit their respective websites.