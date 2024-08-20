Local detective-turned-author publishes critically acclaimed debut novel "Care & Control"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradford native Roshan K Pitteea, a Detective Sergeant with a storied career in both social work and law enforcement, has recently added another title to his impressive résumé—author. His debut novel, Care & Control, has already begun receiving critical acclaim from his fanbase, marking a promising start to what may become a notable literary career.

Roshan’s journey to becoming a published author is deeply rooted in his upbringing and professional experiences. Born and raised in Bradford, Roshan is the son of two dedicated nurses who emigrated from Mauritius to the UK in the late 1970s. Their commitment to serving the public undoubtedly influenced Roshan’s own career path, which has been characterized by a deep dedication to public service.

Growing up in Bradford, Roshan developed a passion for reading and storytelling from an early age. “I was a regular visitor to the city’s iconic Waterstones store,” Roshan recalls. This love of literature eventually led him to pursue an undergraduate degree in European Politics at the University of Leeds. However, his academic journey did not end there. With a burgeoning interest in social issues and a desire to make a tangible difference in people’s lives, Roshan returned to education to study social work. He completed a Masters with Distinction in Social Work at Bradford University, a qualification that would later underpin his transition into law enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of 15 years, Roshan worked in various roles within the social care sector, where he developed a keen understanding of the complexities of safeguarding vulnerable individuals. His work in social care eventually led him to the police force, where he now serves as a Detective Sergeant. This rich background in both social work and criminal investigation provided Roshan with a unique perspective—one that has proven to be invaluable in his writing.

Roshan K Pitteea

A Decade in the Making

Care & Control, Roshan’s debut novel, is a gripping crime thriller that draws heavily on his professional experiences. The novel’s intricate plot and well-developed characters reflect the depth of Roshan’s knowledge in disciplines he has encountered throughout his career.

“Care & Control has been bubbling away in my mind for the last decade,” Roshan reveals. “It’s built on the energies of people and places I’ve encountered over the course of my career. I also wanted to bring in my knowledge of forensic psychology and behavioural analysis to create a memorable villain. I really wanted to portray our public services in a positive light through characters that represent the grit and determination of these amazing people.”

Roshan’s dedication to authenticity is evident throughout Care & Control. His aim was not just to entertain, but also to provide readers with an accurate portrayal of the challenges faced by those working in in the sector. “Hopefully, my readers get a unique perspective into the world of safeguarding and criminal investigation,” he says. “Much of what I write about, though fictional, is based on my own experience as a social worker and a detective. I’ve read many crime novels and watched drama series on TV over the years where I’ve thought, ‘That would just never happen.’ I’ve tried to be true to the procedural elements as much as possible to keep the stories and characters authentic. Of course, there has to be some dramatic licence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Care & Control" is available now

The process of writing Care & Control was both cathartic and exhausting for Roshan. Once he began, the words flowed rapidly, driven by years of accumulated ideas and emotions. “Once I started writing, it was like popping a cork,” Roshan explains. “I wrote the first draft in two weeks but I was a wreck for that fortnight. I was channelling a lot of complex emotions and dark themes to build the story. I would come to bed in the early hours of the morning and lie awake with all these ideas bouncing round my head.”

Despite the intensity of the writing process, Roshan found joy in bringing his characters to life, particularly in depicting the positive aspects of their relationships and the moments of levity that punctuate the darker themes of the novel. “There was a lot of joy as well, particularly writing about the positive aspects of the characters’ relationships and some of the general silliness between them. It was an exhausting, intense process, but I can’t wait to do it again!”

Critical Acclaim and Future Prospects

Since its release, Care & Control has been met with enthusiastic reviews from readers. Many have praised the novel for its authentic portrayal of police procedure and its complex, multi-dimensional characters. Roshan’s unique background has provided him with insights that few other crime writers possess, and this authenticity shines through in every chapter.

As Care & Control continues to garner positive attention, Roshan remains focused on his dual careers as both a detective and a writer. His work in the police force undoubtedly continues to inspire his writing, and there is already anticipation for what he will produce next. As Roshan continues to balance his demanding career in law enforcement with his newfound success as an author, one thing is clear: this detective-turned-author is just getting started.

Care & Control is available now through Amazon in hardback, paperback, Kindle, and Kindle Unlimited.