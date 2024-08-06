Local Charity makes links with Airport

Staff at Leeds Bradford Airport have picked their charity of the year for 2024/25 choosing local charity AVSED who work to combat social isolation and loneliness in Aireborough seniors.

Leeds Bradford Airport colleagues have chosen local charity AVSED as their Chairty of the Year. The partnership started with a cheque presentation of £5000 by the CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport Vincent Hodder along with representatives from the AVSED staff team and Trustees and it will continue with the airport matching any future donations made by airport staff as well as colleagues being given time to volunteer at AVSED throughout the year.

AVSED members and volunteers at the Thursday Cuppa & Company group were so pleased to receive the cheque on behalf of all AVSED members with one saying “I joined AVSED to make new friends after living alone for many years. This group is something I look forward to every week. Thank you Leeds Bradford staff for choosing AVSED”.

The charity was founded over 30 years ago to provide social support to seniors living in Yeadon, Guiseley and Rawdon with groups and activities every weekday, trips out, fish and chip Fridays, befriending, and dementia and inclusion services. The charity aims to help Aireborough seniors live happy, healthy, independent lives.

Leeds Bradford CEO Vincent Hodder presenting a Cheque for £5000 to representatives from AVSED

AVSED Chairperson Ken Elliot said “We are so grateful to the staff at LBA for choosing AVSED to be the chosen charity for the year. AVSED’s work is within the communities of Yeadon, Guiseley, and Rawdon where a lot of the staff live, so it is lovely to be recognised in this way”.

Scheme Manager Debbie Fawthrop said “a partnership with Leeds Bradford Airport means that AVSED’s work supporting local residents over the age of 60 can grow, and even more importantly, we are supported by our own local community. We look forward to seeing what the rest of this partnership will bring and how we can work together over the coming year”.

AVSED is based at Greenacre Hall in Rawdon and supports any resident of Guiseley, Yeadon or Rawdon living independently aged 60 and above and is always on the lookout for volunteers aged 18 and above to help at activities or to drive the minibuses that are crucial to helping the members attend groups.

To learn more about their services or to discuss sponsorship, fundraising or volunteering visit www.avsed.org.uk or call 0113 250 1702.