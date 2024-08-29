Local care home welcomes fire fighting heroes for morning tea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, colleagues and visitors at the Cookridge Court Care Home were delighted to welcome our local fire brigade for fun filled morning tea party.

Our West Yorkshire Fire Brigade based in Cookridge spoke to our residents and visitors about their day to lives in the fire service and news from the local community whilst enjoying tea and cake together in the homes café area.

We also treated our special guests to a rousing music performance courtesy of local performer Brandon Cooke, whilst they enjoyed a selection of sweet treats and beverages.

The most excitement came when our residents were able to get a close up look of the fire engine and enjoyed a demonstration of the equipment used in emergencies.

Cookridge Court Welcoming Our Local Fire Fighters

Karen Francis, the General Manager of Cookridge Court has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “we can’t thank the local fire brigade enough for visiting us today. It’s been a wonderful morning and to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Cookridge Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”