Living Streets launches Try20 campaign to encourage Leeds residents to walk 20 minutes a day

May is National Walking Month.

There are lots of easy ways to get out for a stroll in Leeds, from digital apps to city tours and even a local walking festival.

Max, aged 5, hunting for Mega Mini-beasts in Temple Newsam.

Living Streets said Ramblers Wellbeing Walks are offered in Middleton, Gildersome, North Leeds and in various locations with Age UK, and there are lots of other walking groups across the city.

An app named Love Exploring is also available to download and features 25 trails across the city.

Love Exploring also offers augmented reality games, including the brand-new Mega Mini-beast Hunt which is available in 11+ locations across the city.

The game features hyper-realistic giant bugs which creep, crawl and fly, as well as an interactive quiz.

If you have primary school-aged children, you can link your account to their school to score points as part of the citywide Love Exploring Leeds Inter-School Challenge, which runs throughout May.

All participating schools win a prize, and the top-scoring family will win an iPad.

City centre strollers can join Rachael Unsworth from Leeds City Walking Tours for 4 free guided walks, on May 5, May 11 and May 18, commissioned via Leeds City Council’s Influencing Travel Behaviour team.

Get Set Leeds Local is also organising a walking festival in New Wortley, bringing together partners for a networking walk on 6th May at 9.30, meeting at New Wortley Community Centre.