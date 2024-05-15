Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lindsey Burrow has shared her “profoundly moving and inspirational” story about caring for husband Rob in an upcoming book.

It has been five years since Leeds Rhinos legend Rob was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a debilitating and life-limiting condition that affects the brain and nerves. Since then, Lindsey has been his primary carer.

The 41-year-old physiotherapist balances her career in the NHS with caring for her husband and three kids – and she’s set to tell her story as part of the brand new memoir ‘Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family and Never Giving Up’.

Lindsey Burrow is set to share her story of caring for husband Rob as part of a new memoir. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

It will be published by Cornerstone on February 27 next year.

In a blurb on the Waterstones website, the book has been described as “profoundly moving and inspirational”.

It says: “Juggling her day job for the NHS as a physiotherapist, with round-the-clock care for Rob, who cannot move or talk, and can only eat with Lindsey’s assistance, she has simultaneously raised her brilliant young family and helped to raise awareness for MND.

“The efforts of Rob, Lindsey and Kevin Sinfield have raised over £15 million for charity.”

Speaking in August, Lindsey told the YEP that her husband “won’t give in to this disease” and talked about his positive attitude that “ripples through the whole family”.

The book’s synopsis adds: “Told in Lindsey’s characteristically humble, charming and inspirational style, Take Care explores her life and shares her honest experiences of finding strength in the good and the bad times, in order to offer readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives.

“The book sheds a light on the many families across the UK who care for their loved ones with little support. Finally, the book is a rousing call to action, for us all as a society to take better care of one another.”

It follows the publication of another book published by Rob and former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, titled ‘With You Every Step: A Celebration of Friendship’.

Last year, the YEP exclusively revealed its heartwarming cover, that shows two playful characters sporting cheeky grins who were inspired by the authors.