Limited edition Spicy Chicken McNuggets launched in McDonald's TODAY

Spicy Chicken McNuggets have been launched in McDonald's stores across the UK today.

Lucky northerners were given the chance to try the new nuggets on Sunday when they were handed out for free at a Greater Manchester branch.

The nuggets went down a storm and the option has been added to McDonald's menu from today.

The chicken nuggets are priced at just £3.19 for six, £3.49 for nine and £4.99 for twenty nuggets - a similar price to the usual variety.

They will be served with a Tabasco-based dip.

The recipe has been developed based on previous versions that have gone one sale in Asia and the US and are permanently on the menu in Australia.

However, you must be quick as the nuggets will only be in stores for the next six weeks.