Light Night Leeds to feature host of breathtaking illuminated angels

A host of beautiful, illuminated angels will be winging its way to Leeds for next month’s mesmerising Light Night Leeds.

The astonishing light installation will see five stunning, iridescent figures land on Victoria Gardens for this year’s unforgettable two-night artistic showcase on Thursday, October 10, and Friday, October 11.

Entitled Angels of Freedom, the interactive display will also give thousands of visitors the chance to don a glowing halo and wings, step inside the artwork and capture a unique photo

on the night.

Created by artists OGE Group from Israel, the dazzling piece has previously wowed crowds at light festivals in Canada, Romania and America and will be one of more than 60

installations from around the world that will come to the city next month.

Gaston Zahr, one of the artists behind the piece, said: “It’s really a joy to see what a simple pair of wings can do to people. You always get a happy smile, and people engaging with one

another. People often tend to be super busy and surface oriented and not paying enough attention to each other, no matter if it is a partner, kids, your neighbour or just strangers. That's why these social sculptures offer a different view, a little hint to the observer to focus on what really counts.

He added: “We have never been to Leeds before and are very curious about the city. Light is not only about illumination, but also about enlightenment and lightening up and we love to see

everyone smile. Leeds, here we come!”

Each of this year’s installations will help transform one of eleven zones located across the city, supported by local businesses. Angels of Freedom will welcome visitors to the Town

Hall Zone, which is supported by Steeper.

This year, Light Night Leeds is set to explore the themes of Mind, Body and Spirit, beginning with the incredible When Dreams Run Wild illuminated parade, which will start on The

Headrow at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 10.

Supported by headline sponsors Vastint UK, the world class light festival will also feature huge projections and imaginative installations at some of the city’s most well-known

buildings and locations.

Vastint UK will be presenting their own installation at the historic Tetley Brewery site at Light Night Leeds.

Other venues which will be transformed during the event will include Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Civic Hall, Kirkgate Market, Leeds Dock and The Queen’s Hotel.

This October will mark the 15th year the city has hosted the event, which regularly attracts more than 80,000 people and showcases the work of artists from around the globe.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Light Night exemplifies the very best of culture in our city and we’re incredibly proud that Leeds is home to such a world

class celebration of creativity and imagination.

“Year after year, Light Night also brings together tens of thousands of people and families, giving them the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable spectacle and see both modern and historic Leeds from a completely different perspective.”

More details about the programme and installations will be released in the coming weeks.

To stay up-to-date, visit the Light Night Leeds website lightnightleeds.co.uk or follow @lightnightleeds on Twitter and Instagram.