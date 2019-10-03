Light Night Leeds street projection to showcase South Bank heritage and regeneration

A 35-metre long street projection will showcase the regeneration and heritage of the South Bank in Leeds as part of the city's Light Night celebrations.

Pleasance by Novak is a multi-sensory animated light sequence and inspired by Aire Park, a development by Light Night Leeds headline sponsor Vastint UK.

Aire Park will be a phased development, with the first stage of construction due to commence mid-2020.

Projected onto the street directly in front of the iconic Tetley Brewery building, the family-friendly installation has a bold and colourful design with visuals and sounds inspired by the hundreds of new trees, acres of green space, new homes, offices, restaurants and cafes that will bring the South Bank to life.

Light Night Leeds is taking place on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11, from 6pm until 11pm.

Andrew Cobden, managing director of Vastint UK, said: “After considerable, thoughtful planning, we’re excited to finally offer the people of Leeds the opportunity to quite literally step into the Aire Park experience at Light Night Leeds.

"Pleasance will pay homage to South Bank’s tailoring and industrial heritage, the significance of River Aire, and celebrate the bustling district that Aire Park will bring to the centre of Leeds.

"Inspired by nature and the 8.6 acres of park at the heart of Aire Park, Pleasance will give a feel for the vibrant and energetic environment that is set to encompass the former Tetley Brewery site.”

An all-purpose district with a central city park at its heart, Aire Park will be a place for everyone, where people gather for events, meet for evening meals or grab an early morning coffee. Aire Park will be a phased development, with the first stage of construction due to commence mid-2020.