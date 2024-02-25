Lifeline: Leeds woman who survived leukaemia shares her story in new BBC film - how to watch
Single mum Janine Black, from Pudsey, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) just days before her 55th birthday after developing lumps in her armpits and having suffered from breathlessness, sore gums and flu-like symptoms and dry cough.
She underwent a number of gruelling rounds of chemotherapy before being told she was in remission in June the following year. But in 2021, the disease returned and she was forced to face further chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant.
During her treatment, Janine turned to Worcester-based charity Leukaemia Care for help and support. The charity's buddy support scheme matched her with a "leukaemia buddy" - 69-year-old Judith McHale from Leicestershire, who herself had gone through similar treatments in 2014.
Judith, a former nurse, offered Janine reassurance, understanding and support to help her during her time full of fear, anxiety and questions. Their mutual support for each other has since blossomed into friendship.
Janine said: “The mental side of leukaemia is tough, so having someone who understands exactly what you’re going through is a great support. The fact that Leukaemia Care provides specialised buddies matched to your type of leukaemia and treatment really is a lifeline.”
Judith added: “I wish the buddy scheme had existed when I was diagnosed. Despite having amazing support from friends and family, you cannot underestimate the importance of sharing your experience with another patient who totally understands what you’re going through because they’ve been through exactly the same.”
Their story will now be part of the BBC's Lifeline Appeal film for Leukaemia Care, presented by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Philips, who lost her mum to leukaemia when she was just 15 years old.
Arlene said: “I’m honoured to be supporting this appeal for Leukaemia Care, having lost my wonderful, loving mum to leukaemia when she was just 43. I know only too well the pain caused by a leukaemia diagnosis and want families like mine to receive the best possible, diagnosis, information, advice, treatment and support.”
Leukaemia Care’s Interim CEO, Nicole Scully added: “We are so pleased that the BBC have chosen to illustrate the valuable work we do in supporting leukaemia patients and their families.
"The stories featured in the film show just how important the charity’s services are in getting people the right support. We hope this film will help generate much-needed funds so that we can continue to help as many people as possible going forward.”
The film will premier on BBC 1 today (Sunday, February 25) at 1.50pm and repeated on BBC2 on Tuesday (February 27) at 8.50am. It will also be available to watch on iPlayer.