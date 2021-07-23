Life size dinosaurs and world’s first Yorkshiresaurus put Diplo-focus on Leeds city centre

Keera Turner, 14, pictured with the Yorkshiresaurus at Kirkgate Market. PIC: Simon Hulme

Leeds Jurassic Trail 2 features 13 life size moving dinosaurs including a spitting dilophosaurus and a trio of pteranodons flying from the rooftops among others at the free seven week event across 12 Leeds locations from now until Sunday, September 12.

The Yorkshiresaurus - inspired by 14-year-old Wakefield student Keera Turner’s design - has arrived in time for Yorkshire Day on August 1 and features a white rose, a spine of Yorkshire Ys and a rhubarb tail.

The colossal diplodocus has made the famous Briggate shopping street its outdoor home for the summer and visitors will also see walkabout dinosaurs in the city throughout the event.

The full list of dinosaurs includes:

Diplodocus – Briggate

Spinosaurus – Leeds Corn Exchange

Yorkshiresaurus – Leeds Kirkgate Market

Baryonyx – Leeds Rail Station

Stegosaurus & baby – Merrion Centre

Stygimoloch & pachycephalosaurus – St Johns Centre

Dilophosaurus – The Core

Allosaurus – The Light

T-Rex – Trinity Leeds

Two caged raptors – Trinity Kitchen

Three pteranodons flying – Victoria Quarter

Amargasaurus – Victoria Gate

These animatronic dinosaurs all display life-like movements including moving heads, arms, tails and even wings, alongside their own roar. The Yorkshiresaurus can occasionally be heard roaring with a northern accent too.

The ground-breaking project, which aims to safely support the city’s recovery from Covid-19 and boost the high street, is being led by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District).

The never-before-seen combination of partners includes Child Friendly Leeds, Leeds City Council, Leeds Corn Exchange, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds Station, Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre, The Core, The Light, Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds and Victoria Leeds, who are all joining forces on the same event for the first time.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “With all the planning, logistics and hard work over the last 18 months, we are thrilled to finally see the arrival of the dinosaurs in Leeds for Leeds Jurassic Trail 2.

"The level of detail that has gone into creating the dinosaurs is incredible. These life-size creatures will be free to all visitors until September 12, giving an experience which will transport you back 65 million years."

He added: “This event would not have been possible without the strong collaborative spirit we have in Leeds. Businesses and organisations working with the Business Improvement District to make new events happen that are bigger and more ambitious than before.

"The 13 dinosaurs, along with the Jurassic Store in Trinity Leeds, will be an experience for all ages to enjoy. And because it’s free and is running for seven weeks, it gives everyone the opportunity to visit safely.”

A pop up dino shop has opened its doors and cages to the public inside Trinity Leeds where young explorers can also experience a paid for T-Rex ride. And visitors to the Merrion Centre will have the chance to saddle up on a triceratops ride too.

Free paper maps that can be stamped after visiting each location, and a digital version via a free app with chances to win prizes, is now available to visitors at all dinosaur locations.

For full event details visit: www.leedsjurassictrail.co.uk