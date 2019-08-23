Lesbian pride march and rally to be held in Leeds city centre

A lesbian pride march and rally will be held in Leeds city centre.

The march has been described as 'lesbian-only'.

Following the march, there will be speeches and music where all women are welcome.

The speeches will commemorate feminist history in Leeds, discuss present issues and look to the future of the lesbian community.

Women from across the UK are expected to attend.

Lesbian Strength, who have organised the event, said: "Our sincere desire is for all lesbians to be able to embrace themselves, to be comfortable with their sexuality and for them to know that they are loved and appreciated just as they are.

"We acknowledge and condemn the lesbophobia and misogyny still very much present in our communities today all over the world and the resulting prejudice, persecution and violence our lesbian sisters face every day.

"We wish to honour them and we stand with them in our struggle to be free.

"We would like to draw strength and inspiration from our rich lesbian and feminist history to recreate and reaffirm lesbian culture and lesbian spaces."

The event was originally marketed on Leeds Inspired but was removed.

Lesbian Strength said that this is because the march is lesbian only and therefore is 'not in line with Leeds Council's public sector equality duty.'

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Leeds City Council continue to engage with the organisers of this event. We have a complaints procedure which people and organisations can use if they are unhappy about a decision we have made, and while a complaint is being processed we would not want to provide a commentary on it.”

The event will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm in City Square.