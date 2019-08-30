Les Miserables heads for Leeds Grand Theatre in 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Les Misérables is set to run at Leeds Grand Theatre in summer 2020.

Cameron Mackintosh today announced casting for the UK and Ireland tour of his acclaimed production of the Boublil and Schönberg musical.

Les Mis is coming to Leeds Grand Theatre in summer 2020.

It will take to the New Briggate stage from Thursday, July 23 to Saturday, August 15 2020.

Dean Chisnall will play ‘Jean Valjean’, Nic Greenshields ‘Javert’, Katie Hall ‘Fantine’, Ian Hughes ‘Thénardier’, Harry Apps ‘Marius’, Charlie Burn ‘Cosette’, Barnaby Hughes ‘Enjolras’ and Helen Walsh ‘Madame Thénardier’.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm.

This production inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo and has to date already been seen in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Audiences can look forward to Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent score which includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

Les Mis has to date been enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday, September 16.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700