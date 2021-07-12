Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor announces 2022 Leeds concert date

James Taylor.

And fans of James Taylor will get the chance to get up close and personal when he takes to the stage with his all-star band at the city's First Direct Arena on Sunday, January 27, 2022.

The Leeds concert is the first of a seven date show schedule across the UK for the singer songwriter who last toured on these shores in 2018.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 16, 2021.

A six-time Grammy Award winner Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide

Taylor achieved his breakthrough in 1970 with the number three single Fire and Rain and enjoyed his first number one hit in 1971 with his recording of "You've Got a Friend", written by Carole King in the same year.

His 1976 Greatest Hits album was certified Diamond and has sold 12 million US copies. Following his 1977 album JT, he has retained a large audience over the decades. Every album that he released from 1977 to 2007 sold more than one million copies.

He enjoyed a resurgence in chart performance during the late 1990s and 2000s, when he recorded some of his most-awarded work including Hourglass and October Road.

He achieved his first number-one album in the US in 2015 with his recording Before This World.

And Taylor recently won his sixth Grammy award for Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album for his latest LP American Standard.

