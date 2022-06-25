Legendary singer Billy Ocean dines at Leeds restaurant as excitement reaches fever pitch for weekend shows

cc Grand Indian Lounge - swillington

Grammy award winning Billy Ocean is in Leeds ahead of his show at Let's Rock at Temple Newsam on Saturday.

To prepare himself for the gig, Mr Ocean popped into Grand Indian Lounge in Swillington.

The restaurant shared their excitement on social media and said: "Thank you @billyoceanofficial for dining in our restaurant tonight, hope you enjoyed your meal, look forward to meeting you again soon."

Fans couldn't believe the star had been in Leeds.