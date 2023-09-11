A legendary Leeds casting director who brought a "distinct sparkle" to the stage has died after a lifetime of work in the theatre.

Kay Magson, from Pudsey, had a unique flair for spotting talented performers who would go on to star in the countless productions she helped put together.

On Thursday (September 7), she died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer. Her friends and colleagues remembered her this week as a woman with "unforgettable presence" who encouraged young artists to hone their craft.

Kay began her career as a secretary at the Leeds Playhouse, in Quarry Hill, known then as the West Yorkshire Playhouse. It was not long before she became the theatre’s first resident casting director.

Legendary Leeds casting director Kay Magson, from Pudsey, worked at Leeds Playhouse for more than 20 years. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Kay remained there for more than 20 years casting shows including Hamlet, the Sir Ian McKellen Ensemble Season and the Patrick Stewart Priestly Season, before going freelance in 2006.

More recently, she helped to put together the companies for shows like Beryl by Maxine Peake and Talking Heads by Alan Bennett.

Such was her passion for theatre that Kay would try to see performances of each and every show she cast, on top of visiting the theatre many times a week on the hunt for new talent.

She told the Yorkshire Post in an interview in 2011 that she would frequently find herself picking up a pen and pad and jotting down names while watching TV, finding it difficult to "switch off" from the day job.

More often than not, Kay would have a good idea of the actors she thought would work well for each role after leafing through a new script. She was well known for working under pressure, putting together some ensembles in as little as six weeks.

The team at the Leeds Playhouse said in a statement this week that they were "deeply saddened" by their colleague's death.

"Kay brought a warm, actor-centred approach and a deep understanding of our goals and ambitions," they said.

"Kay knew the importance of artist support and development, combining her Yorkshire grit with care, love and attention for each and every person she worked with.

"She was an unforgettable presence and gave everyone the support and confidence they needed to be their very best selves."

Her former colleagues in Leeds also reflected on her "calm approach and vibrant personality" that they said echoed through the iconic city institution, with her adding "her own distinct sparkle" to every project.

Their statement continued: "Her keen eye for detail was unsurpassed and her understanding of the ways actors work together and the key relationships they create was priceless.

"Kay will be deeply missed by everyone at Leeds Playhouse. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time."

Further afield, tributes to Kay came from the Curve Theatre, in Leicester, where she brought together casts for world-class productions like 42nd Street, The Wizard of Oz, and Evita.