2022 will mark the charity's 50th year of working with women and families affected by domestic violence and abuse.

To recognise this amazing milestone Leeds Women’s Aid are launching a fundraising appeal to raise money for a new children’s outdoor play area and dedicated tranquil garden space for one of their refuges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nik Peasgood is the CEO at Leeds Women's Aid which is preparing to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Leeds Women’s Aid delivers a wide range of services, including emergency accommodation in the form of a number of women-only refuges, along with independent safe houses for adults and children.

The largest of the refuges, Emmeline, has a communal outside space for families to rest, play and relax in together. However, the play equipment in this space is old, some broken and well-worn and needs replacing to allow the families to make full, safe use of the gardens.

“Domestic violence and abuse has an immense impact on the health and wellbeing of victims-survivors." Nik Peasgood, CEO at Leeds Women's Aid said "This appeal will help us to rebuild a safe, fun and restorative outdoor space for women and children in our refuge to relax and recuperate in together."

This appeal aims to raise funds to refurbish and replace the old playground with new, modern play equipment and flooring to create a safe, fun outdoor space for children to play and interact with other families in.

The project also aims to fund a dedicated tranquil garden, complete with wooden pergola, fresh seating area and bedding plants, for women in the refuge to rest and recuperate in. This safe, relaxing outdoor environment will help clients as part of their recovery from the effects of domestic violence and abuse.

Residents at the refuge have stressed the importance of a garden to them, with one client valuing the outdoor space as "a place I can connect with my children”.

"Every family deserves to have somewhere safe to rest and play." Nik added "Raising funds to ensure families at our refuges have access to such spaces feels like a very meaningful way to mark our 50th Anniversary. As always, we appreciate the tireless generosity of our supporters in helping us to bring projects like this to life.”

This festive season, the charity's 50th anniversary appeal will launch with a Reverse Advent Calendar campaign, meaning that instead of receiving gifts throughout advent, supporters are encouraged to donate to the charity.

Each day throughout advent Leeds Women’s Aid are asking for supporters to give whatever they can to help kick off the appeal. Supporters can donate anything from £1 on December 1 up to £24 on December 24. All funds raised will help the charity continue supporting families affected by domestic violence and abuse.