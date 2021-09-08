Leeds woman's gift to Wheatfields Hospice after dad and grandad's end of life care

.Rebecca Whittaker pictured with her dad Neil

Rebecca Whittaker of Yeadon was aged just 23 when her dad Neil died in 2015 aged 51 following a cancer diagnosis.

After her grandad Duncan, 81, died a year later Rebecca was determined to ensure Sue Ryder will continue to be there when it matters for other families in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men received end-of-life care at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Rebecca, 29, said: "I hope that my gift will be able to support families that find themselves in need of the care that Sue Ryder provides.

"My dad spent two days in Wheatfields Hospice in August 2015 following a cancer diagnosis.

"The end-of-life care he received was second-to-none and the staff were so understanding.

"My granddad also spent his final days in the hospice in October 2016.

"The support from all the staff made their final days comfortable and helped my family come to terms with loss and life after losing a loved one.

"The decision to leave a gift to Sue Ryder was an incredibly easy one. It was heavily influenced by my experience of the hospice, not only the patient care but also support of relatives.

"The staff are welcoming and compassionate; visiting Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice is a sad event for many people but to be greeted with a smile makes all the difference.

"Giving back to the hospice is very important to me.

"The amount of support and care that Sue Ryder provides is life-changing for many people.

"My family and I have experienced the palliative care, holistic therapy and counselling services which have been extremely beneficial and helped with the grieving process.

"Making a will at the age of 23 may seem like an unnecessary thing to do, however, it has brought a sense of contentment and I know that in the event of my death my affairs will be in order.

"The process of making a will was very simple – the hardest part was deciding on benefactors.

"I went with my mum to a local solicitor who dealt with the will and advised that making any changes just required an appointment and the will to be amended as necessary.

"Remembering charities in your will, no matter how big or small, is to give a gift that carries on helping others after you have gone.