Leeds woman’s ‘disbelief’ as boyfriend surprises her live on Radio 1 with marriage proposal

Becky Horner, 40, was told at the start of the week that she had been chosen to play one of the regular phone-in games on BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show on Friday (June 9).

The sales worker, from Middleton, had to sing along to a novelty tune with DJ Greg James in order to win gig tickets. But what she did not know was that after playing the game, the mic would be handed over to her boyfriend, Andrew Lee, 40.

Andrew, a Radio 1 superfan, had spent the week organising the phone-in with producers. The secret operation had even been cleared with Becky’s boss in advance, to make sure that she would be given the time to take the call from work.

Becky was stunned by the marriage proposal from boyfriend Andrew live on BBC Radio 1.

Without hesitation, he asked if she would marry him – and it was not long before she quickly agreed.

“I was completely taken aback and couldn’t believe it,” said Becky. “I work in a factory office with 70 staff members and they all knew what was about to happen. When I said yes, I could hear them all cheering throughout the building. Everyone was congratulating me and they even bought me a bottle of champagne. It was lovely – I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

The couple, who have recently moved in together, met for the first time in December. They went axe-throwing on their first date and said it was love at first sight.

Andrew, a truck driver, added: “I’d been planning it for a while, because I’m in a WhatsApp group with Radio 1 superfans. I was sending lots of secret messages and there was a bit of skulduggery involved, but it all worked out well.

"Becky had a few questions before the show, but I managed to convince her to just go with it. She was even worried that she wouldn’t be able to get the time off to take the call, but I’d already spoken to her boss.