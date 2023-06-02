Since healthy and active Natasha Loveridge got her terminal lung cancer diagnosis earlier this year, despite being a non-smoker, she has thrown herself into raising money for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and raising awareness of who can fall ill with the disease.

The teacher held a bake sale at hairdressers Solo in Otley earlier this year and raised nearly £350 and pledged to continue raising money. On Friday, May 19, she hosted a 1990s disco which made more than £1300 in ticket sales and a further £400 in raffle tickets sales.

About 80 people, mainly family and friends attended the event at Coopers Bar and BrasserIe, Guiseley. The venue was kindly given to them for free and Coopers even chipped in and gave away a voucher as a raffle prize.

Natasha Loveridge and her husband at the 1990s disco fundraiser where she raised more than £1700 for lung cancer awareness.

Natasha said: “It was such a good night. It was just a huge team effort. Everybody got into the spirit of it, we have people in fancy dress and we just danced the night away and it was really, really good fun.”

Seeing her friends and family come together to support her and the charity left Natasha “speechless”. She added: “I felt humbled and honoured about the fact that people came together and donated their time.

“It was phenomenal and and I was speechless, just the amount of love in the room. It was just lovely. The support was just phenomenal. It was quite emotional at times as well – we finished the night The Rembrandts’ I'll Be There For You from Friends. And then one of my friends just messaged me on Facebook. She said ‘We'll all be there for you’.”

Natasha will also be hosting a garden party to raise money in the coming months and has arranged another fundraiser, Team Tasha’s Scafell Pike Challenge. It will take place on September 23 and 50 people have signed up already.

At the 1990s disco fundraiser for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Pictured is Natasha, far right, with some friends.