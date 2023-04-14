Kate and Steve Kennedy, 30 and 45, fell in love with campervanning after their first driving holiday - a one-week trip from London to Rome. They bought a £5k camper and went on dozens of holidays during annual leave.

But when Kate's two-week annual leave request from her events management job was denied for unknown reasons - it was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”. It spurred the pair into action, and they spent years saving up for a £25k upgraded campervan, complete with everything they needed to live in it full time.

And in 2017 they quit their jobs and left their rental home in Leeds to travel the world, while Kate worked as wedding planner and Steve as a small business owner. Six years on, they have visited Turkey, Greece, Italy and Slovenia, and love living on their own terms - often starting work at 4am and working their own hours.

Kate and Steve Kennedy, 30 and 45, fell in love with campervanning after their first driving holiday - a one week trip from between London and Rome (Photo: Kate Kennedy / SWNS)

Kate said: “Ever since I was little, I hated the idea of doing work full-time and only taking a couple of weeks a year to travel. Being able to travel was a key part of growing up for me - friends joked that I was always on holiday. I knew I wanted more than just an office job, so when I found myself working in the confines of four walls, at a desk, I hated it.”

She says the “straw that broke the camel’s back” came in February 2017, when her request for two weeks’ annual leave was denied.

“I already wasn’t living the life that I wanted,” Kate said. “But not being able to go on holiday was the tipping point for me. I saw myself working in a boring office job until I was 60 - before retiring and spending the last few decades of my life seeing everything I’d wanted to see since I was in my twenties.

“I didn’t want that. I wanted to live my life in the here and now. From there, I knew I had to take charge of my own time and my own life. I wanted to start a wedding planning business, work flexible hours and, most importantly, spend my time travelling.”

Kate inside her van (Photo: Kate Kennedy/SWNS)

When Covid hit, the couple decided to rent out their campervan to staycationers in the UK. They weren't able to travel in it at all throughout the pandemic until December 2021 - when they went to Tarifa, Spain.

They purchased a new, larger campervan for £25,000, and after renovations, the pair estimate their van is now worth £60,000. The couple now work entirely remotely from their campervan.