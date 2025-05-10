Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Leeds was left stranded after her British Bulldog Bradley managed to swallow her car key - leaving her Peugeot 106 out of action.

Vanessa Smith said she was “completely stunned” when she realised her missing car key wasn’t lost down the back of the sofa but was in her dog’s stomach.

The 45-year-old had just returned home from doing a food shop and had placed her keys on the hallway shoe rack - a routine she’d followed for years. But this time, Bradley, her four-year-old pup with a reputation for chewing anything in sight, had other plans.

“I turned my back for a few seconds to put the milk in the fridge. Next thing I knew, Bradley was chewing something - and whatever it was had gone,” said Vanessa. “He looked dead proud of himself.”

Moments later, she noticed her car key was missing - and it didn’t take long to piece things together.

She rushed Bradley to the vet, where an X-ray confirmed the tiny metal key was intact but sitting in his stomach.

Vanessa continued: “They said luckily it wasn’t sharp or electronic, just an old-school metal key. They monitored him and he passed it naturally - but it still cost me £200 in vet bills and I had to take two buses to work.”

Motoring experts at Number 1 Plates, who interviewed Vanessa after the incident, said: “We’ve heard of dogs chewing remotes and even cats knocking keys down drain. But swallowing them whole? That’s a new one.”

The firm offered three tips to keep car keys safe from curious pets: store keys higher up to stay out of reach; avoid dangling keychains which can be tempting for dogs; and have a spare that’s kept handy.

The spokesperson added: “Car keys might seem boring to us, but for a curious dog, they’re chew toys. Whether it’s a £20 replacement or a £300 smart fob, the cost of losing it to a hungry pet is never worth the hassle.

“Keep your keys out of reach - and maybe give the dog a bone instead.”