Emma Jackson, 29, scooped £324.79 on online postcode lottery website Pick My Postcode. Emma splits her time between working for the NHS and running her own personal finance website called Bee Money Savvy. The money blogger has been a member of Pick My Postcode for five years.

Pick My Postcode is an online lottery draw, funded by advert revenue and market research, making it free for members. So far, it has given away £1,658,683 to its winning members, not including bonuses. And since 2017, Pick My Postcode has given away £28,408.59 to lucky Leeds residents so far.

The website includes six different draws, plus an additional £5 flash draw. In total there are 17 opportunities to win money for free on its website every day.

Emma won the main draw on Pick My Postcode, and she had accumulated £124.79 worth of bonuses from her years of checking regularly. The ‘Bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers. This was her first win on site and is thrilled to have won.